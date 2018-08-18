Lynx Price Down 18.1% This Week (LYNX)

Lynx (CURRENCY:LYNX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, Lynx has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. Lynx has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $112.00 worth of Lynx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lynx coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lynx alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00894110 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002730 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00001529 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00043908 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Safe Exchange Coin (SAFEX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About Lynx

Lynx is a HPoW coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Lynx’s total supply is 77,871,795,495 coins. Lynx’s official Twitter account is @GetlynxIo . The Reddit community for Lynx is /r/LYNX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lynx is getlynx.io

Lynx Coin Trading

Lynx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lynx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lynx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lynx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lynx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lynx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.