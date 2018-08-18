LSV Asset Management Raises Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,553,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168,454 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $143,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 178.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 75.3% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 60.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 781.0% in the first quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.55. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $23.08.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

In related news, EVP George Martin J. St sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $58,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $35,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,289.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,805 shares of company stock valued at $482,839. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.