LSV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,188,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $166,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,199.9% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 27.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at $384,000.

VSH stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.89. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $761.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.55 million. analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VSH shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

