LoyalCoin (LYL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $93,289.00

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, LoyalCoin has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LoyalCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. LoyalCoin has a market cap of $21.05 million and $93,289.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LoyalCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000329 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00279829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00153645 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000189 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011423 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00031230 BTC.

LoyalCoin Token Profile

LoyalCoin was first traded on October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,934,048,956 tokens. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LoyalCoin’s official website is loyalcoin.io

LoyalCoin Token Trading

LoyalCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoyalCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LoyalCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LoyalCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.