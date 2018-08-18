Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) Director Lizanne C. Gottung Sells 7,000 Shares

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $204,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $529,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LPX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.19. 2,128,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,757. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $31.19.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.55 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 28.21%. equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Louisiana-Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,624,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,602,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. Finally, Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

