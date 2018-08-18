Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Reduces Stake in KB Home (KBH)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,358,000 after acquiring an additional 171,200 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 273,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,434,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other KB Home news, insider Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $3,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 811,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,568,242.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 272,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $6,381,213.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 861,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,145,502.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,818 shares of company stock worth $11,752,213 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

KBH stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.43.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KBH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on KB Home from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

