Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Reduces Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $33,187,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 6,223.8% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 323,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,154,000 after buying an additional 318,349 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 697.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 319,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,908,000 after buying an additional 279,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,945,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $846,657,000 after buying an additional 246,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Leidos by 18.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,297,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,848,000 after buying an additional 197,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $71.72 on Friday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $55.05 and a 12 month high of $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Leidos had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.89.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.