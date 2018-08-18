Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Holdings in EPR Properties (EPR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,105,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,826,000 after buying an additional 1,412,865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 139,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 44,594 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPR opened at $70.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $72.32.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.71). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 18 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.61%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.06%.

In related news, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPR. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on EPR Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

