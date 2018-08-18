Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,774 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.0% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2,104.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 52,354 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 23.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 545,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,089,000 after acquiring an additional 103,463 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 67,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1,270.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 42,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 12,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $522,282.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,717 shares in the company, valued at $12,355,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Irwin Wong sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $275,587.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,318,590 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CATY stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Wedbush raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.39.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

