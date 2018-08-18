Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $72.69 Million Holdings in Nike Inc (NKE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 912,205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,098 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises about 1.3% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Nike were worth $72,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $1,117,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 27,743 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Nike by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 529,964 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $35,211,000 after buying an additional 49,290 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in Nike by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 86,083 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $760,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,898.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 557,778 shares of company stock worth $42,616,326 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Sunday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

NKE opened at $79.75 on Friday. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $129.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Nike announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Nike’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

