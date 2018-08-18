Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $511,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 442.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 48.4% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in S&P Global by 34.0% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 22,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in S&P Global by 8.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 24.7% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $203.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $149.04 and a 52 week high of $217.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. S&P Global had a return on equity of 333.87% and a net margin of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $186.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.93.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,936 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.93, for a total value of $381,256.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,042.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total value of $105,918.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,254. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

