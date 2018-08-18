Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $260,000 Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 10.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,405,735 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $594,305,000 after purchasing an additional 506,727 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the first quarter valued at about $54,321,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $639,474,000 after purchasing an additional 202,472 shares during the last quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the first quarter valued at about $21,988,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the second quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BUD opened at $99.86 on Friday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52-week low of $91.70 and a 52-week high of $126.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $163.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BUD. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 target price on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

