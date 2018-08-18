Loopup Group’s (LOOP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Loopup Group (LON:LOOP) in a report released on Tuesday.

Loopup Group stock opened at GBX 442.50 ($5.64) on Tuesday. Loopup Group has a 1 year low of GBX 145 ($1.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 413 ($5.27).

Get Loopup Group alerts:

Loopup Group Company Profile

LoopUp Group plc provides software-as-a-service solutions for remote business meetings in the United States, European Union, and internationally. Its LoopUp platform serves mid-to-large enterprises across various industries, as well as SMEs in professional service sectors, such as law, banking, private equity, consulting, and PR.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Loopup Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loopup Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.