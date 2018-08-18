Loomis (LOIMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Loomis (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Loomis AB provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage and recycling of cash and other valuables primarily in Europe, the United States and internationally. It serves financial institutions, retailers, other commerce related business and the public sector. The company offers cash in transit and cash management services. It also offers international valuables logistics which includes international transport, management and storage of foreign currencies and precious metals. Loomis AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

LOIMF opened at $38.37 on Friday. Loomis has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $38.17.

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, and international valuables logistics. It serves banks, retailers, and commercial enterprises, as well as public sector.

