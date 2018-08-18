Lockheed Martin (LMT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $400.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $335.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $352.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $372.02.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $325.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,932. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $291.52 and a 1 year high of $363.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14. The stock has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.39. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 944.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 17.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.02%.

In related news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total transaction of $8,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 90,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,333,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total transaction of $2,346,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,003.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $114,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $116,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 142.6% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $116,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

