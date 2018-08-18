Lisa D. Earnhardt Sells 20,000 Shares of Intersect ENT Inc (XENT) Stock

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) CEO Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 20,000 shares of Intersect ENT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Intersect ENT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,311. Intersect ENT Inc has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $837.50 million, a PE ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XENT shares. BidaskClub cut Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Intersect ENT from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 129.1% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 88,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 49,598 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth about $2,830,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 10.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth about $8,674,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth about $9,849,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

