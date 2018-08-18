Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $3.90 Million Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,406 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 318.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM stock opened at $66.06 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a positive return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $62,646.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,787 shares in the company, valued at $523,265.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $44,617.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,286.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,669 shares of company stock valued at $159,760. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Summit Insights raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.