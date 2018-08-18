Linde AG/AKT o.N. (LIN) Given a €225.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a €225.00 ($255.68) target price on Linde AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:LIN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €245.00 ($278.41) target price on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Barclays set a €176.00 ($200.00) price objective on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Commerzbank set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. UBS Group set a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde AG/AKT o.N. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €200.03 ($227.30).

Shares of LIN stock traded down €1.20 ($1.36) on Friday, reaching €173.50 ($197.16). The company had a trading volume of 57,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. Linde AG/AKT o.N. has a one year low of €150.10 ($170.57) and a one year high of €199.40 ($226.59).

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.

