Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.20.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. Lincoln Educational Services had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $61.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 million. research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 2.42% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

