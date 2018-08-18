LightPath Technologies (LPTH) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.20

Media stories about LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. LightPath Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 44.2420167831818 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LPTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Roth Capital set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. LightPath Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

Shares of LPTH stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.06. 99,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,627. The company has a market capitalization of $54.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of -0.73. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, GRADIUM glass lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.