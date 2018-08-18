Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) CEO Sells $8,347,620.00 in Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) CEO John L. Higgins sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total value of $8,347,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,718,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LGND stock traded up $8.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.98. The stock had a trading volume of 571,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,489. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $255.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 52.10%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 221.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LGND. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 6,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

