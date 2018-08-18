Lifeway Foods (LWAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Lifeway Foods had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lifeway Foods has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $57.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.50 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

In other Lifeway Foods news, COO Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 4,510 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $28,052.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,450 shares of company stock valued at $298,234. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

LWAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $14.10 target price on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Monday, June 18th.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.