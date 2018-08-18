Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

LSXMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Pivotal Research cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $46.19 on Thursday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12-month low of $38.61 and a 12-month high of $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.99.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark D. Carleton sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $1,276,351.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 6,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $315,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3,414.9% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3,468.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 176,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 171,707 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

