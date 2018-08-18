Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LXRX. ValuEngine cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of LXRX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,227. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -45.80, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $15.16.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 137.32% and a negative return on equity of 369.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $129,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,151.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 72,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $969,811.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,924,615 shares of company stock valued at $22,552,542. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Finally, Sector Gamma AS raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 862,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the period.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

