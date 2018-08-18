Levocoin (LEVO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00

Levocoin (CURRENCY:LEVO) traded 94.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Levocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Levocoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $2.00 worth of Levocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Levocoin has traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00289439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00154323 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000196 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033284 BTC.

About Levocoin

The official website for Levocoin is www.levocoin.com . Levocoin’s official Twitter account is @levocoin

Buying and Selling Levocoin

Levocoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Levocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

