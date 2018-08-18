Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 20,850 Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (OCSI) Stock

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $182,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oaktree Strategic Income stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.78. 31,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $257.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Oaktree Strategic Income alerts:

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 million during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Strategic Income’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Lourd Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 49,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 183,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 50,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OCSI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp., is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a specialty finance company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments while seeking to preserve its capital.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.