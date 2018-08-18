Lennar Co. (LEN) Holdings Lifted by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,042,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,795.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 50,887 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $2,579,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,052 shares in the company, valued at $9,635,636.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Lennar to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $50.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.71 and a fifty-two week high of $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 11.81.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 12th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.20%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

