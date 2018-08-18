Leaf Group (LFGR) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.32

Media coverage about Leaf Group (NYSE:LFGR) has trended positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Leaf Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 48.1710770110022 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

LFGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leaf Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE LFGR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.15. 65,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,791. Leaf Group has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $12.05.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LFGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.32 million for the quarter. Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 34.93% and a negative net margin of 17.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 167,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,234.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean P. Moriarty sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,239. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

