Lakeland Financial Co. (LKFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will report $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.76. Lakeland Financial posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.05 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 29.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LKFN. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Lakeland Financial in a report on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $49.98 on Friday. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $41.30 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, insider Eric H. Ottinger sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,162.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits.

