Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) Stake Raised by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,055,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,241 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $20,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 200.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $300,000. 54.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBAI opened at $19.30 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBAI. BidaskClub raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Roth Capital set a $18.00 price target on shares of Lakeland Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

