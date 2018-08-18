Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

LBAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital set a $18.00 price objective on Lakeland Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $19.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.83. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.2% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 200.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. 54.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

