Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on AquaVenture (WAAS)

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WAAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AquaVenture from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $23.00 target price on shares of AquaVenture and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 6th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of AquaVenture in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AquaVenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of AquaVenture from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AquaVenture has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Get AquaVenture alerts:

NYSE:WAAS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.29. The stock had a trading volume of 151,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,794. The stock has a market cap of $448.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.00. AquaVenture has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.64 million. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that AquaVenture will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAAS. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AquaVenture during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in AquaVenture during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in AquaVenture during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AquaVenture during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AquaVenture during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination and wastewater treatment solutions for governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use filtered water systems and related services to approximately 40,000 institutional and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for AquaVenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaVenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.