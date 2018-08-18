Lafargeholcim (LHN) Given a CHF 40 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a CHF 40 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LHN. Societe Generale set a CHF 37 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 50 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup set a CHF 65 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 48.80 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 54.62.

Lafargeholcim stock traded up CHF 0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting CHF 53.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,820,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,000. Lafargeholcim has a 1 year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1 year high of CHF 60.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.