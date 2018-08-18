LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Reiterates $41.00 Price Target for Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $41.00 price target on Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of IIPR opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.79 million, a PE ratio of 51.85 and a beta of -1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $39.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 3.60%. analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 6,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $224,525.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,824.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 400 shares of company stock valued at $14,612 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 306.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

