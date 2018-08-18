LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Reiterates $41.00 Price Target for Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $41.00 price target on Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
IIPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.
Shares of IIPR opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.79 million, a PE ratio of 51.85 and a beta of -1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $39.75.
In other news, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 6,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $224,525.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,824.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 400 shares of company stock valued at $14,612 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 306.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.87% of the company’s stock.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
