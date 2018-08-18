Kyocera (KYO) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Kyocera (NYSE:KYO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kyocera earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 45.6281749749249 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of KYO stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Kyocera has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $71.92.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kyocera from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kyocera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and sells industrial components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Fine Ceramic Parts Group segment offers components for semiconductor processing and flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication components, general industrial machinery components, LED related products, and automotive components.

