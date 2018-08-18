Kraton (KRA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Kraton (NYSE:KRA) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kraton earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 47.5843602507006 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kraton from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Kraton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of Kraton stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.14. The company had a trading volume of 119,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,557. Kraton has a twelve month low of $31.48 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.12). Kraton had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $538.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Kraton will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 10,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $511,399.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris H. Russell sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $77,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,767.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,629. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

