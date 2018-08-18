Kobocoin Price Tops $0.0204 on Major Exchanges (KOBO)

Kobocoin (CURRENCY:KOBO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Kobocoin has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Kobocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. Kobocoin has a total market cap of $504,798.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Kobocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.80 or 0.02361995 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00619017 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00016748 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00016993 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00022432 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00048391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00027263 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00017516 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010417 BTC.

Kobocoin Profile

KOBO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX15 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2014. Kobocoin’s total supply is 24,700,248 coins. Kobocoin’s official Twitter account is @kobocoindev . The official website for Kobocoin is kobocoin.com . The Reddit community for Kobocoin is /r/Kobocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kobocoin

Kobocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kobocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kobocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kobocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

