KKR & Co Inc Class A (KKR) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc Class A were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A by 14.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 334,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 41,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 576,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 153,967 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,541,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,185,000 after purchasing an additional 237,568 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A by 2.4% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 173,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A by 103.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,132,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $368,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227,804 shares during the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co Inc Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price target on KKR & Co Inc Class A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KKR & Co Inc Class A from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on KKR & Co Inc Class A from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc Class A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 11,452,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $438,165,801.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kkr Credit Advisors (Us) Llc sold 2,437,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $180,271,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,662,644 shares of company stock valued at $713,884,917 over the last quarter.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.67. KKR & Co Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.74 million. KKR & Co Inc Class A had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 39.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc Class A will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. KKR & Co Inc Class A’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About KKR & Co Inc Class A

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

