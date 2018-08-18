Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.19.

KIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CL King upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Kindred Biosciences to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. 85,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,558. Kindred Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.00 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.28.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). equities analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, insider Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $540,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,106,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,453,019.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc bought 845,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,029,989.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,670 shares of company stock worth $1,513,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,218,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after acquiring an additional 456,783 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,365,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after acquiring an additional 221,578 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after acquiring an additional 253,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 318,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 153,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

