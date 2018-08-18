Killam Apartment REIT (KMP) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$15.99 and last traded at C$13.79, with a volume of 37577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.79.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is an increase from Killam Apartment REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

