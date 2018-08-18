KeyCorp Increases Tapestry (TPR) Price Target to $62.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tapestry from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Tapestry from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $63.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $59.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.10.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $55.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,772,651 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $970,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,915 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,097,454 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $378,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,513 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,698,002 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $359,574,000 after purchasing an additional 965,693 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,915,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,210,305 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $243,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

