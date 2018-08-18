Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give VTG (VT9) a €57.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($64.77) price target on VTG (ETR:VT9) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VT9. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($69.32) target price on VTG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Warburg Research set a €56.50 ($64.20) target price on VTG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($55.68) target price on VTG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on VTG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on VTG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VTG has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €55.75 ($63.35).

VTG stock opened at €54.40 ($61.82) on Tuesday. VTG has a twelve month low of €29.05 ($33.01) and a twelve month high of €50.70 ($57.61).

VTG Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wagon hire and rail logistics company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Railcar, Rail Logistics, and Tank Container Logistics. The Railcar segment hires out its rail freight wagons in its own fleet; provides management and technical support services to external wagon fleets, as well as maintenance services for rail freight cars and their components; and manufactures tank wagons.

