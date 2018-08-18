KBC Group NV Buys 32,422 Shares of Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.17% of Callaway Golf worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,238,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,428,000 after purchasing an additional 282,436 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 51.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,123,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,747,000 after purchasing an additional 718,407 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.6% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 8.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after purchasing an additional 106,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,364,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELY opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84. Callaway Golf Co has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $23.60.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $396.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.55%.

In related news, VP Mark F. Leposky sold 21,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $424,456.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark F. Leposky sold 21,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $413,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,603 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Roth Capital set a $19.00 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Compass Point set a $20.00 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Callaway Golf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

