KapStone Paper and Packaging (KS) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.08

Media coverage about KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. KapStone Paper and Packaging earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.5672220567673 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of KS opened at $34.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 3.24. KapStone Paper and Packaging has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.24.

KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $912.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.83 million. KapStone Paper and Packaging had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that KapStone Paper and Packaging will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KapStone Paper and Packaging

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products.

