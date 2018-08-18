Kaman (KAMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaman in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kaman presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $65.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.78. Kaman has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $75.08.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $468.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.75 million. Kaman had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Kaman will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

In other news, SVP Philip A. Goodrich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $361,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,553.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Higgins sold 6,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $454,209.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,673 shares of company stock worth $996,059. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter worth about $703,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter worth about $612,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kaman by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

