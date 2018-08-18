Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 69,189 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,189 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.34.

Shares of JNJ opened at $134.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $118.62 and a 12 month high of $148.32. The firm has a market cap of $350.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

