JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Dean Foods (DF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dean Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised Dean Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Vertical Group lowered Dean Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dean Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dean Foods from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Dean Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Get Dean Foods alerts:

DF stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $8.20. 3,824,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,357. Dean Foods has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Dean Foods had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Dean Foods will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Dean Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Value Vals Ag Vv bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $2,908,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DF. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Dean Foods by 83.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 259,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 117,959 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dean Foods in the first quarter valued at $438,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Dean Foods by 37.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dean Foods by 10.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 341,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 31,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dean Foods by 20.2% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 152,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dean Foods Company Profile

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Dean Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dean Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.