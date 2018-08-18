JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Leoni (LEO) a €54.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($61.36) target price on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Commerzbank set a €57.00 ($64.77) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Independent Research set a €59.00 ($67.05) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Leoni presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €54.29 ($61.69).

Get Leoni alerts:

ETR LEO opened at €36.28 ($41.23) on Wednesday. Leoni has a 52 week low of €39.21 ($44.56) and a 52 week high of €66.20 ($75.23).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.