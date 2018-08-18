JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.00433405 (JPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.00433405 (LON:JPE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This is a boost from JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.00433405’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON JPE opened at GBX 8.53 ($0.11) on Friday. JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.00433405 has a 52-week low of GBX 710 ($9.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 833.40 ($10.63).

JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.00433405 Company Profile

JPMorgan Elect plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company offers three investment choices: Managed Growth, Managed Income and Managed Cash. The objective of the Managed Growth portfolio is to achieve long-term capital growth from investing in a range of investment trusts and open-ended funds managed principally by J.P.

