JPJ Group (JPJ) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2018 // No Comments

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JPJ Group (LON:JPJ) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,300 ($16.58) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of JPJ Group from GBX 1,105 ($14.10) to GBX 1,200 ($15.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JPJ Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,107.14 ($14.12).

Shares of JPJ opened at GBX 880 ($11.23) on Tuesday. JPJ Group has a 1-year low of GBX 528.50 ($6.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 885 ($11.29).

About JPJ Group

JPJ Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Jackpotjoy, Vera&John, and Mandalay segments. It offers bingo, slots, casino, and other games through Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Botemania, Vera&John, Costa Bingo, InterCasino, and other brands.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for JPJ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPJ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply