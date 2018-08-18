JPJ Group (JPJ) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JPJ Group (LON:JPJ) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,300 ($16.58) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of JPJ Group from GBX 1,105 ($14.10) to GBX 1,200 ($15.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JPJ Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,107.14 ($14.12).

Shares of JPJ opened at GBX 880 ($11.23) on Tuesday. JPJ Group has a 1-year low of GBX 528.50 ($6.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 885 ($11.29).

JPJ Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Jackpotjoy, Vera&John, and Mandalay segments. It offers bingo, slots, casino, and other games through Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Botemania, Vera&John, Costa Bingo, InterCasino, and other brands.

